Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Ends In Life After Getting Frustrated Over Constant Fight Between Family

A disturbing case of suicide has come to light where a young man ended his life after getting frustrated by fights between his mother and wife. This incident took place in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday (June 25) around 9 am. The incident took place in Mahadeori under Haraiya police station limits of Basti district. The police have taken the body into custody and sent it for autopsy. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the young man took this extreme step due to a family dispute.

The deceased identified as Vikas Goud, of Mahadeori, died by suicide Wednesday morning, hanging himself from a ceiling fan with a saree in his home. Family members discovered him and alerted neighbors, who took him to the Community Health Center (CHC) in Haraiya, where he was pronounced dead.

Also Read: UP: Child Dies After Hospital Refuses Emergency Treatment Over Money: Parents Claim

According to police interrogation, family disputes between Vikas' wife, Khushboo, and his mother, Aarti, were ongoing. A particularly intense argument occurred Wednesday morning, which the family believes led to Vikas' suicide. Haraiya's in-charge Inspector Tehsildar Singh inspected the scene and collected evidence. The body has been taken into police custody for autopsy, and further investigation is in progress.