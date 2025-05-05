Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Kidnapped by Son and Relatives After Roadside Attack (Watch Video)

In a disturbing incident that unfolded in Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh, police uncovered a case of abduction with a shocking twist — the victim was kidnapped by his own son. The case came to light after a distress call was made to the emergency helpline number, Dial 112. According to Superintendent of Police Abhijeet R. Shankar, the call reported that a man named Ravinder had been forcibly taken away after being struck by a Swift Desire car. A swift investigation revealed that the kidnappers were none other than Ravinder's own son, Aadesh Yadav, his brother Naveen Yadav, and their relative Ankit.

Police tracked the location of the vehicle and successfully rescued the victim. The accused were arrested shortly thereafter and have since been sent to jail. "The trio not only abducted Ravinder but also assaulted him," SP Shankar confirmed, emphasizing the seriousness of the crime and assuring that strict legal action would follow. The motive behind the abduction is currently under investigation. Authorities have commended the swift response by the police team that led to the resolution of the case within hours of the initial report. SP Abhijeet R. Shankar says, "In the morning, the police received information through dial 112 that a person named Ravinder was abducted after being hit by a Swift Desire car. After investigating the case, it was found that the person who took Ravinder was his own son, Aadesh Yadav, along with his brother Naveen Yadav and their relative Ankit. The three of them abducted Ravinder and assaulted him.