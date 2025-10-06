Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Killed by Mob in Raebareli on Suspicion of Theft; Three Cops Suspended

A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli was beaten to death by a group of people who mistook him for a thief. Police said that in connection with this case, three cops have been suspended. Speaking with news agency ANI, Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP Sanjeev Kumar Sinha, said that five people involved in this incident have been arrested, and a search operation is underway to track the other group members.

"In the Unchahar police station area, a case has been filed immediately, and five people have been sent to jail in connection with the case of a man being beaten to death by some people who mistook him for a thief. The remaining accused will soon be identified and arrested, and efforts are underway to apprehend them," ASP Sinha told ANI.

He further mentioned that the police have conducted raids in several areas and are trying to trace other people. "Raids are being conducted continuously... A total of three police officers, including a sub-inspector from the area, have been suspended," ASP Sinha said.

The victim’s wife, Pinky, is demanding assistance from the government and is seeking justice. She said, “My husband was beaten to death. Whatever happened to my husband, the same should happen to those who beat him to death... I need help from the government. I have a daughter...Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi spoke with my in-laws, not with me," she told reporters.