Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Wife with Axe, Hangs Himself Using Her Saree in Forest

In a devastating and terrible incident from Uttar Pradesh, a man is accused of using an axe to kill his wife before hanging himself in the Sonbhadra forest. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kalu Singh claims that Rajendra Gurjar, 38, of Palpal village, which falls under the Rampur Barkonia police station zone, went to the forest with his wife, Rita, 35, in order to pick up chironji nuts. However, following a reported heated argument between the couple, what started out as an everyday activity turned deadly. Rita was killed instantly when Rajendra is thought to have whacked her in the neck with an axe in a fit of wrath. He hanged himself from a nearby tree using her saree after she passed away, said the authorities probing this incident.

Due to the forest's isolated position, authorities did not get word about the occurrence until approximately 4 PM on Wednesday, even though it is reported to have happened around midday. After arriving at the scene, authorities retrieved the dead. While the inquiry is ongoing, the ASP said that other legal procedures are being carried out.

In another incident in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a man was detained last month on charges of infidelity after he allegedly shot his wife. The event happened on April 23. The individual is reportedly the son of the president of the Kant Nagar Panchayat, according to police reports. The son of Kant Nagar Panchayat president Munara Begum, Shakeel alias Nanhe, shot his wife, Nigar alias Reena (28), at their Kant town residence, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi, who spoke to the media. After learning of the occurrence, SP Dwivedi went to the medical institution to ask questions. Nigar revealed to him during his investigation that Shakeel, her husband, had shot her because he thought she was unfaithful. Police further stated that Shakeel was caught after he absconded following the incident.