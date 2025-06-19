Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Shot Dead at Muradnagar Police Station Gate After Car Dispute Turns Violent; Police Launch Probe

A guy was reportedly shot dead outside a police station in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday. The event happened near the Muradnagar Police Station on the Delhi-Meerut expressway, reported Amar Ujala. The deceased has been identified as a Milak Rawali village resident, Ravi Sharma. According to the report, a disagreement over a car broke out between Sharma and two other people, Ajay and Monty. When Monty allegedly went to Sharma's residence and attacked him, the situation became more heated. The two accused allegedly opened fire on Sharma when they arrived at the police station to file a complaint with the victim and his brother.

Police said Ravi succumbed to injuries at the hospital. A case has been registered against Monty and Ajay. Police have formed teams and assured swift arrest and further legal action, reported IANS.

Four rounds were fired, and Sharma was shot and collapsed to the ground. The accused left the scene after shooting Sharma. Sharma was taken to the hospital immediately, and there he was pronounced dead. The victim's family protested and called for justice. Senior officials also hurried to the scene after learning of the situation.

How Was Ravi Sharma Shot Dead?

The accused, Ajay and Monty, first got into a road rage fight with Sharma's family when they were asked to wait while the women were sitting in a car outside the house. According to reports, a furious dispute broke out before the accused fled. Around 8:30 p.m. the same evening, the two are said to have returned and opened fire on Sharma's home. The house's gate was struck by gunfire, but no one was hurt. Sharma called the emergency helpline 112 to notify the police, but the culprits had already left before the officers got there. After this firing on the gate, Sharma went to the Muradnagar police station with his family to lodge a formal complaint. Sharma stayed outside the station's grounds as a few of his relatives went inside.

Sharma tried to approach the accused after spotting their vehicle close to the station, according to DCP Rural Surendra Nath Tiwari. Two of the rounds that the accused allegedly fired in retaliation wounded Sharma. He was taken to a local hospital, but while receiving treatment, he passed away.