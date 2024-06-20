Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man’s Genitals Removed While He Was Sleeping, Sex-Change Surgery Done On Pretext Of Other Medical Issue

A shocking incident took place after a man went to bed and found no genitals after he woke up. This happened with a 20-year-old Mujahi, when he was deceived into undergoing gender reassignment surgery.

The crime was attempted by another man in collusion with doctors from a local medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. This sparked outrage and led to protests by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU).

According to the NDTV report, the incident took place at Begrajpur Medical College in Mansoorpur. Mujahid, esident of Sanjak village, alleged that he was deceived by Omprakash on June 3. Omprakash allegedly convinced the doctors at the medical college to perform surgery on Mujahid, which involved the removal of his genitals and a forced gender change without his consent.

Mujahid claims that Omprakash had been threatening and harassing him for the past two years. Mujahid was falsely told that he had a medical issue requiring hospital inspection. Accompanied by Omprakash, he visited the facility where the hospital staff allegedly administered anaesthesia and performed the sex-change operation.