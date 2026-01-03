Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped, Thrown From Roof; 2 Arrested

Uttar Pradesh: In shocking turn of events a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and thrown off the roof by the assailant, after which she died. This incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district. Taking swift action against heinous act, Sikandrabad police arrested two suspects after a brief exchange of fire. Accused identified as Raju and Veeru, were residents of a rented house in a village within the Sikandrabad industrial area, the same building where the victim's family resided. As per authorities minor was playing on the terrace when she was allegedly targeted. Later she was found in the field near by. A formal complaint was filed by the victim father, the police formed three specialised teams to track down the suspects.

Following a tip-off, police encountered the suspects on Kanwara. According to Bulandshahr SP Dr. Tejveer Singh, the accused opened fire when police attempted to intercept them in the industrial area. Police returned fire, wounding both suspects in the legs. They were immediately taken into custody and transported to a hospital for treatment.

In Banda district, Uttar Pradesh, police arrested an 18-year-old woman on January 2 for allegedly killing Sukhraj Prajapati (50) after he attempted to sexually assault her. Prajapati's body was discovered in a house around 3:30 pm on Thursday with fatal head injuries inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon. Police recovered two pistols and a cache of live and spent cartridges from the accused during the operation. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, but doctors pronounced her dead on arrival. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to confirm allegations of sexual assault. "The father suspects the two youths raped the child before throwing her from the roof," Dr. Singh stated.

According to SHO Rajendra Singh Rajawat, the woman was arrested along with the murder weapon, identified as a 'farsa', based on a complaint from the victim's family. "The accused have reportedly confessed to their involvement during preliminary questioning. We are awaiting the medical reports to add relevant Sections to the FIR, and further legal action is underway," police added.