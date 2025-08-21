Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Newlywed Files Case Over Dowry Abuse, Forced Miscarriage in Ghaziabad

A shocking case has surfaced in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, where a newlywed woman broke down before the police alleging harassment by her husband and in-laws. The woman claimed her husband forced her to work out for three hours daily, demanding that she attain a figure like Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi. According to her complaint, her husband, a physical training teacher from Meerut, subjected her to both physical and mental cruelty. Even more disturbing, the woman alleged that she was given an abortion pill against her will. The bizarre case has left police officials stunned.

The woman, a resident of Muradnagar, married in March this year in a lavish ceremony. Her father allegedly spent nearly ₹75 lakh on the wedding, which included gifting a Mahindra Scorpio worth ₹24 lakh, large sums of cash, and jewelry as dowry. Despite this, her in-laws reportedly began tormenting her soon after the marriage. In her statement, she revealed that on their wedding night, her husband refused to stay with her and instead spent time in his parents’ room. Following this, he consistently taunted her appearance, saying she was not beautiful enough.

According to the complaint, the husband repeatedly insulted his wife, claiming she had ruined his life and stating he could have married someone as attractive as Nora Fatehi. He allegedly forced her to undergo hours of exercise daily, warning her to develop a physique like the actress. If she skipped or reduced her gym routine, she was denied food. The woman also accused him of infidelity, claiming she once caught him chatting with another woman. When confronted, he allegedly assaulted her, adding to the mental and physical abuse she endured.

In a disturbing revelation, the woman said she became pregnant but was not supported by her in-laws. One day, her husband gave her a pill, which she later discovered online to be an abortion tablet. Her health deteriorated rapidly, and her family had to bring her back to her parental home. At the hospital, doctors confirmed she had suffered a miscarriage. Despite moving in with her family, the harassment did not end. When she attempted to return to her in-laws’ house in July with relatives, she was denied entry and humiliated.

Eventually, unable to bear the continued humiliation and cruelty, the woman approached the police and filed a formal complaint against her husband and in-laws. She accused them of dowry harassment, domestic abuse, and forcing her miscarriage. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the serious allegations. Officials stated that further inquiries are underway, and strict action will be taken if the charges are proven. The incident has sparked outrage, highlighting the persistence of dowry-related abuse and the extreme pressure faced by women in some marriages.