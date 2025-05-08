Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Three Policemen, Accused Killed In Police Vehicle-Canter Collision in Aligarh

In a tragic incident three policemen and an accused were killed in a road accident after the police vehicle carrying all of them collided with a canter in Aligarh on Thursday. The police vehicle with the accused Gulshan was on its way from Firozabad to Bulandshahr when the collision took place at Chikavati turn near the Lodha police station area in Aligarh. Two policemen injured in this incident have been hospitalised at the District Malkhan Singh Hospital in Aligarh.

Circle Officer (CO) Gabhana, Aligarh Sanjeev Kumar Tomar said, "The vehicle was on its way from Firozabad to Bulandshahr via the highway at Chikavati turn. Accused Gulshan was being taken in the government vehicle. There was a driver and four policemen. During this the government vehicle rammed into the canter. SI Ramswaroop Jeevan, Balveer Singh and driver Chandrapal died.

Two policemen who were injured are being treated. One accused and three policemen have died. Thus four people have died. Total of five policemen and one accused were travelling. The reason for the accident could be dozing off. It rammed into the canter from the rear, the driver might have fallen asleep or dozed off."