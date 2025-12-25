Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Two Sisters Die by Suicide in Lucknow After Consuming Poison Over Pet Dog’s Illness

A deeply disturbing incident has come to light from Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, where two real sisters allegedly ended their lives by consuming poison. The incident reportedly occurred after the sisters became overwhelmed by grief and distress over their pet dog’s prolonged illness. Police have registered a case of accidental death and initiated a detailed investigation, while the tragedy has shocked residents of the area. The deceased have been identified as Radha Singh and Jiya Singh. According to information received, around 11 am on Wednesday, their mother, Gulab Devi, had sent them to a nearby shop to buy groceries. After returning home, the sisters informed their mother that they had consumed phenyl, leaving the family devastated.

The sisters were immediately rushed to Rani Laxmibai Hospital and later shifted to the Trauma Centre for advanced treatment. However, doctors declared Radha dead on arrival, while Jiya succumbed during treatment. Family members stated that both sisters were extremely attached to their pet dog, which had been ill for several days. Despite consulting several reputed veterinarians, the dog’s health showed no improvement. Seeing their beloved pet in constant pain reportedly pushed the sisters into severe depression, leading to the extreme step. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and are probing whether the pet’s illness was the sole reason or if other factors were involved. It has also emerged that both sisters had been undergoing treatment for mental health issues since 2014.