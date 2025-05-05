Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Wife, Lover, and Five Others Arrested for Husband's Murder In Balrampur

A sensational incident has come to light from the Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred in Juglikala village, under the Maharajganj Tarai police station area, where a young man who had gone to his in-laws' house was found murdered with his throat slit. Police have arrested seven people in connection with the murder, including his wife and her boyfriend. A senior police official provided this information on Sunday. According to Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar, the deceased, Harendra Verma's wife, Uma Devi, had been in a long-standing romantic relationship with Jitendra Verma, a young man from the same village. SP Kumar stated that the two had conspired to eliminate Harendra Verma. Uma Devi allegedly called Harendra Verma to her parents' house for her brother's wedding. On the day of the wedding, her in-laws asked him to take his wife, Uma Devi, with him after the ceremony.

On Friday night, Jitendra Verma called Harendra Verma to a location and then, along with his friends, slit his throat with a knife, killing him. Police have arrested seven individuals involved in the murder, including the wife, Uma Devi, her boyfriend, Jitendra Verma, and their accomplices Mukesh Kumar, Sachin Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Santosh, and Mukesh Sahu. It is reported that Uma Devi's marriage to Harendra Verma was against her will. Police have seized six mobile phones, two bikes, blood-stained clothes, shoes, and the knife used in the murder. The SP stated that legal action is being taken in this matter. The incident has caused widespread shock in the area.