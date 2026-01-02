Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Accuses Husband of Hiding First Marriage, Alleges Assault by In-Laws

A shocking case of crime has come to light in which a 20-year-old woman alleged that her husband had already married another woman and that she was a victim of physical and mental abuse. This incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi area and police have launched probe against the accused who is at large. Officials said on Friday said, an FIR was registered on December 31 on the complaint of Tripti Dubey, a resident of Chak Shri Datt Tiwari Pur village, against her husband Rahul Tiwari, her mother-in-law Sadhana Tiwari, and her sisters-in-law Anju and Sanju under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Following the registration of the case, police raided the accused's house, but it was locked. Villagers reported that the family had fled after the complainant left. Police are currently attempting to locate and arrest them. As per the PTI reports, complaint Tripti and Rahul, both residents of the same village under the Gyanpur Kotwali area. They got married in 2024 in Bhadohi city. Weeks after marriage Tripti discovered that her husband was having an affair with a woman named Sapna Singh and after questioning he told her that Sapna is his wife.

Tripti reported that her husband assaulted her after she protested an undisclosed issue. She informed her mother-in-law and sisters-in-law, who admitted they knew about Rahul's prior marriage, a fact hidden from her before the wedding, according to Rai. The FIR states that for almost a year, Tripti endured repeated assaults by her husband and in-laws, was held captive, and barred from leaving the house. This constant physical and mental harassment significantly impacted her mental health, police said.

On December 31, 2025, Tripti contacted her brother, who lives nearby, and went to the police station to report her abuse. She claimed to possess recordings of the abuse on her phone, but her husband allegedly seized and destroyed the device.The investigation is ongoing, police added.