Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman’s Body Found Stuffed Inside Suitcase on Delhi-Lucknow Highway in Hapur, Probe Underway (Watch Video)

Hapur, Uttar Pradesh (November 16, 2024): The body of an unidentified woman, believed to be in her early 30s, was found inside a red suitcase near the NH-9 Highway in Hapur on Saturday morning. According to report, local pedestrians spotted the red-coloured suitcase lying unattended and alerted authorities. The suitcase was found near ATMS College, under the jurisdiction of Hapur Kotwali police station.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Vineet Bhatnagar, Additional SP, Hapur says, "We received information about a suspicious red-coloured suitcase. Police reached the spot and inspected it. Body of a woman, who seems to be 25-30 years old, was found in it. She seemed to have died a few days… pic.twitter.com/kKsOBkvPfv — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 16, 2024

Vineet Bhatnagar, Additional SP of Hapur, confirmed the discovery, stating that the woman, estimated to be between 25 and 30 years old, appeared to have been dead for several days. "We received information about a suspicious red-coloured suitcase. Police reached the spot, opened it, and found the body inside," Bhatnagar said. "The body has been sent for postmortem, and expert teams are examining the suitcase."

Authorities suspect the crime could have occurred outside the immediate area, given the highway’s proximity to major regions, including Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana. The police are continuing their investigation, with expert teams examining the suitcase for further evidence. Local police stations and neighboring districts have also been notified. Investigations are ongoing.