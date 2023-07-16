Uttar Pradesh: Six Kanwariyas die due to electrocution in Meerut

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 16 : Six Kanwariyas died due to electrocution on Saturday after the vehicle they were travelling in came in contact with an electric wire in the Rali Chauhan village under the Bhavanpur police station limits in Meerut, according to the police.

"Yesterday, during Kanwar Yatra, a DJ vehicle came in contact with an electric wire, in which 6 people died and 6 are undergoing treatment. Efforts are being made to provide financial assistance to their families," said Kamlesh Bahadur, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Bhavanpur.

Earlier, in another incident, five Kanwariya were electrocuted to death while five others were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in came in contact with an 11kv power live near a village in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district on Saturday evening, officials said.

Notably, the Kanwar Yatra commenced on July 4.

The 'Kanwar Yatra' is an annual pilgrimage for Lord Shiva's devotees. The Kanwariyas visit places like Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch the holy water of River Ganga and then worship God with the same water.

