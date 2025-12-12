Uttar Pradesh: Speeding Car Crashes Into Roadside Dhaba in Muzaffarnagar, Flees; CCTV Footage Surfaces

Uttar Pradesh: CCTV footage of speeding car crashing into a roadside dhaba in Muzaffarnagar has surfaced on social media. Car rammed into dhaba after losing control. After crashing into a dhaba it stopped for a moment but later sped and fled away from the scene. This incident occurred on Thursday December 11, 2025 around 10 pm.

In viral footage people were seen stopping car from leaving dhaba, but it ran away. Thankfully no injuries were reported in the incident. As per to reports, crash occurred in Muzaffarnagar’s Pukarji area and police took cognizance of the incident and ordered a probe into the matter. After this incident feared moment surrounded in the area.

In Meerut, two policemen allegedly picked up the unidentified body of a young man from their jurisdiction and secretly dumped it in another police station’s area. The covert act, carried out in the dead of night, has raised serious concerns about misconduct, negligence, and ethical lapses within the force.

On Friday morning, shopkeeper Ronit Bainsla from Kazipur reached his stationery shop near the L Block intersection in the Lohia Nagar area and found a crowd gathered outside. On approaching, he discovered the body of a young man lying in front of his shop. Local residents attempted to identify the deceased but found no clues. Lohia Nagar police were alerted, and the body was sent for post-mortem.

CCTV footage revealed that police personnel, not strangers, had placed a body at a Meerut intersection. The footage, timestamped around 1:50 AM, shows Constable Rajesh and Home Guard Rohtas arriving on a motorcycle, followed by an e-rickshaw carrying the body. The officers then placed the body in front of a shop and left without notifying senior officers, seemingly to avoid the inquest process.

Residents alleged this wasn't an isolated incident, and the clear CCTV evidence has sparked public outrage against the police for dereliction of duty. Meerut SSP Vipin Tada suspended Sub-Inspector Jitendra and Constable Rajesh and dismissed Rohtas, vowing strict action against any officer found guilty of similar misconduct.