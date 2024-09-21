Uttar Pradesh: Speeding Car Hits Multiple Pedestrians in Lucknow; Driver Assaulted by Mob (Watch Video)

A shocking hit-and-run incident occurred in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, where an allegedly drunken driver ran over multiple people. Five individuals sustained injuries, and several vehicles were severely damaged in the chaos. Following the incident, an angry mob assaulted the driver and vandalized his car. A dramatic video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

VIDEO | A speeding SUV struck multiple people near Lucknow's Rumi Gate late last night. An outraged crowd attacked the driver and damaged the car before police brought the situation under control. #Lucknow#RumiGate#Accident#RoadSafety#BreakingNews#Policepic.twitter.com/cWFAXma4qZ — Lokmat Times Nagpur (@LokmatTimes_ngp) September 21, 2024

According to reports, the driver of a speeding Creta car began to strike pedestrians in the old Lucknow area. Eyewitnesses reported a scene of panic, with people running to catch the car as the driver continued to ram into those in his path.

The driver first hit an individual near Rumi Gate and then fled the scene. He went on to run over three more people near the Clock Tower. When locals attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver collided with an e-rickshaw.

The incident took place near the Hussainabad police station in the Thakurganj area. Upon receiving information, police rushed to the scene and apprehended the driver. Meanwhile, furious locals surrounded the vehicle near a chota Imambara, where they beat the driver and broke the car windows.

A large police presence soon arrived, and the injured were taken to a hospital for treatment. A case has been registered based on complaints from local residents, and an investigation is underway. The harrowing video of the incident continues to circulate widely on social media.