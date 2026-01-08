Uttar Pradesh: Stray Dog Attack in Moradabad Leaves Child Injured; CCTV Footage Surfaces

In an tragic dog attack incident, a young child got injured near Iqbal Gun House in the Moradabad police station area. This incident has got on CCTV and since then it is going viral on social media. As per mention on footage incident occurred at around 9 pm on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

Viral video shows two women walking with a small girl when a stray dog passed by them, dog suddenly lunged at the child and bit her hand. While child was screaming f0r help, other two women were seen to rescue the girl from the dog’s grip. Video has created concern about the human safety from stray dog.

Following the incident, authorities have yet to release a statement on the child's condition or potential actions taken. In Karnataka, family of four narrowly escapes from dog attack in Joshimala area of Belagavi. CCTV footage of this incident has surfaced on the internet and netizens are praising man's bravery as he heroically protects family from pack of dogs attacking. According to the CCTV footage, this incident occurred on 24, December 2025, night around 7:30.

The footage shows a family walking along a road surrounded by stray dogs, which begin barking as the family passes by. Seeing dogs barking, wife and kids step back, while man defends them. After a few sec, dog leaves the space and then family leaves the place safely.