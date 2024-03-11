Uttar Pradesh: Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party leader Nandini Rajbhar stabbed to death in Sant Kabir Nagar

Nandini Rajbhar, the state general secretary of the women's cell for the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), was reportedly fatally stabbed in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar, purportedly due to a land dispute, as confirmed by the police on Sunday, March 10th.

According to officials, the incident happened at around 3 pm on Sunday at the victim's residence in the Kotwali Khalilabad area. There were multiple stab wounds on her body, they said. IG Ram Krishna Bhardwaj said that 30-year-old Nandini Rajbhar was stabbed to death by unidentified people. The incident occurred at around 3 pm. On receiving information about the incident, senior officers rushed to the spot and examined the situation. Further investigation is underway.

#WATCH | Sant Kabir Nagar, UP: SBSP leader and State General Secretary Nandini Rajbhar was stabbed to death.



IG Ram Krishna Bhardwaj says, "A woman named Nandini has been stabbed to death...Further investigation is underway... The matter is associated to a land dispute..."… pic.twitter.com/Gq5HlPpgzY — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2024

Initially, it seems to be related to a land dispute that was reported approximately 10 days ago. Several individuals have been named by locals in connection with the incident, but our investigation is ongoing, stated the police official. In the meantime, significant police presence has been deployed in the vicinity.

According to authorities, a woman in the neighborhood discovered the body and promptly informed other residents. The victim's husband and seven-year-old son were not present at home during the incident, police further elaborated.

