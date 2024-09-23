Uttar Pradesh SUV Accident: Four-Wheeler Carrying School Children Falls Into Drain; Police Launch Probe

In a distressing incident in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, an SUV carrying schoolchildren veered off the road and plunged into a drain, injuring three children on Monday, as confirmed by the police. The vehicle was transporting 11 children, aged between five and eight, to a private Basic Education Centre in Garauli village, Aurai, when the accident took place.

The driver, assisted by a trainee, lost control near Nakta Pur village, causing the SUV to drop about five feet off the road and get stuck in a drain. Hearing the children's cries, locals rushed to help. Basic Shiksha Adhikari Bhupendra Narayan Singh informed that the injured children—Pawan, Ansh, and Abhishek—suffered minor head injuries. After receiving medical treatment, they were released into the care of their guardians. Inspector Sachidanand Pandey stated that a crane was used to remove the Tata Sumo from the drain, and legal action will be taken against the driver.