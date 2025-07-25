Uttar Pradesh: Teen Drives Tractor in Ganga River for Social Media Reel, Video Sparks Outrage

A video of a boy driving a tractor in flowing ganga river has is currently circulating on social media. As per the reports this risky stunt was shot in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh for Instagram reel. Viral video shows him driving a tractor quickly through strong currents, suddenly stopping, and spinning it around.

As boy performs this stunt, another boy is standing nearby watch, making the scene even more dangerous as people watch. This video has generated huge tensions among the netizens as people can go up to any extent to get famous on social media.

उत्तर प्रदेश के अमरोहा में सोशल मीडिया पर लाइक और शेयर की चाहत में युवक अपनी जान जोखिम में डाल रहे हैं।



कुछ युवक गंगा नदी के तेज बहाव में ट्रैक्टर से स्टंटबाजी कर रहे हैं, वीडियो

में युवक ट्रैक्टर को तेजी से दौड़ाते और अचानक रोकते नजर आ रहे हैं। वे

ट्रैक्टर को गोल-गोल घुमाकर… pic.twitter.com/OEFqGKheMy — Madan Mohan Soni (आगरा वासी ) (@madanjournalist) July 25, 2025

