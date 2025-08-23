Uttar Pradesh: Teen Girl Suffers Facial Injuries After Stray Dog Attack in Kanpur

After court's decision to release stray dogs after sterilization another dog attack has reported in Uttar Pradesh, where a 21-year-old girl was brutally attack by stray dogs. This incident occurred in Kanpur's Shyam Nagar area on August 20. while girl was returning from her college.

According to India Today, victim identified as Vaishnavi Sahu, sustained facial injuries due to dog bites and received 17 stitches. Victim is a final-year BBA student at Allen House Ruma College. Dogs were reportedly dragged to the ground and then mauled her face and body. Attack was so strong that, her right cheek was split into two due to the dog bite. She sustained injuries to her nose and body, and after escaping, she was chased and subdued again by the dogs.

Hearing her screams, locals armed with sticks chased away the dogs. The girl was rushed to a hospital and received 17 stitches to her right cheek and nose; her family was informed. According to her family, she now struggles to eat and move her mouth, and they are urging the government to take action regarding stray dogs.

⚡Disturbing Incident in Kanpur🚨



A 21-year-old BBA student faced a horrifying attack by stray dogs while she was returning home from college. In a tragic twist, a fight between stray dogs and monkeys turned into chaos, and the girl became the victim.



Supreme Court's Decision on Stray Dogs

On Friday August 22 Supreme Court modified its August 11 order on stray dogs, ordering their release after sterilization. A three-judge bench directed authorities to shelter aggressive and rabid dogs and instructed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to create feeding areas in municipal wards. The original August 11 order, issued by a bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadeva, had mandated the relocation of all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters within eight weeks.