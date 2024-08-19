Uttar Pradesh: Three Arrested For Raping Female Nurse at Private Hospital in Moradabad

At least three, including a private hospital doctor arrested for raping a female nurse in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district. After the medical examination of the victim, police seized the hospital.

According to the Moradabad Rural SP Sandeep Kumar Meena, the police received a complaint on August 18 at Thakurdwara police station. In his complaint, the complainer said that his daughter was raped in the hospital in which she works.

The hospital doctor, Shahnawaz, another accused, Junaid and a woman named Mehnawaz were taken into custody by the police, said Meena. A case under sections 61/2, 64, 351/2 and 127/2 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and SC/ST Act registered.

#WATCH | Moradabad, UP: On the rape of a nurse by a doctor of a private hospital, Moradabad Rural SP Sandeep Kumar Meena says, "On August 18, a complaint was received in Thakurdwara police station area, the complainant said that his daughter was raped by the doctor of the clinic… pic.twitter.com/6zxuPMpiLl — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 19, 2024

"On August 18, a complaint was received in Thakurdwara police station area, the complainant said that his daughter was raped by the doctor of the clinic in which his daughter worked... Three people have been identified based on the complaint. Doctor of the clinic Shahnawaz, another accused Junaid and a woman named Mehnawaz. A case has been registered against them under sections 61/2, 64, 351/2 and 127/2 of the BNS and SC/ST Act. All the three accused have been arrested... The medical of the victim is complete and the hospital has been seized," said a police official.