Uttar Pradesh: Three, Including Cop, Injured in Stampede-Like Situation at Gola Chhoti Kashi Temple in Lakhimpur Kheri

After stampedes at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar and the Avaneshwar Mahadev temple in Barabanki, another incident has emerged from Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning, July 28. According to reports, a sudden stampede-like situation occurred on the road leading to the Gola Chhoti Kashi temple. It is said that the massive crowd led to chaos among the devotees. However, due to the alertness of the police, a major tragedy was averted. Two women and a policeman sustained injuries during the incident. On the third Monday of Sawan, a large number of Kanwariyas and devotees had gathered at Chhoti Kashi.

The Gola Gokarnanath Shiva Temple in Lakhimpur Kheri district is popularly known as Chhoti Kashi. Every year, during the month of Sawan, lakhs of devotees come to offer prayers to Lord Shiva. On the third Monday of Sawan, around five lakh Kanwariyas reached Gola city, according to Navbharat Times. The stampede occurred around 1:30 am on the road leading to the Gola Shiv Temple due to overcrowding.

However, police personnel present at the site managed the crowd swiftly, preventing a major incident. Still, two women and a policeman were injured. Gola Kotwal Amber Singh stated that the temple gates were closed after the Singar Puja in the evening. After that, the police administration had announced that all Kanwariyas should remain at their respective resting places. The temple doors were scheduled to reopen at 3 am, but the Kanwariyas started forming a queue well in advance, leading to a line about 2 kilometres long.

In the rush to move ahead in the queue, a scuffle broke out. People began to fall over each other. Some women Kanwariyas fell in the crowd. They were later picked up and made to sit at the side. First aid was provided on the spot, while 17-year-old Surabhi was taken to Gola CHC, where doctors treated her.

CHC Gola, Dr. Ajay Verma said, "A girl named Surbhi was brought here by a 108 ambulance along with her brother. Our duty doctors, including Dr. Ashok, examined her. She had no weakness or unconsciousness. She was treated here and recovered well. There was no need for referral, as per the documents and my discussion with her family, she was not referred anywhere else."