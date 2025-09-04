Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Auto Driver Dies After Vehicle Rams Into Truck in Bareilly (Watch Video)

Tragic incident caught on camera, where a speeding auto rammed into a lorry parked on the side of a road. This incident took place in Uttar Pradesh, Bareilly, video of this accident has gone viral on internet. In viral video it can bee seen speeding auto rammed into lorry.

Impact of accident was so strong that, passenger sitting inside were thrown out. According to FPJ report, driver died in the collision. While passengers sustained injuries.

Following the incident, bystanders from nearby shops rushed to the scene. The injured were hospitalized for treatment. Bareilly Police responded and sent the unidentified deceased's body for a postmortem.