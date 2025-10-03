Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Nine Boys Drown During Durga Idol Immersion in Agra

A major tragedy struck Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district during an idol immersion ritual in the Utangan River when nine boys drowned. The incident took place near Dongarpur village under Thana Jagner, where a bridge over the river had been marked as the official immersion spot. According to DCP West Agra Atul Sharma, villagers had initially approached the designated site but were denied direct access to the river. Defying instructions, they later moved through a smaller path, where several children entered the waters. Unfortunately, around 10 to 11 boys slipped into the deep river, leading to multiple drownings.

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: 9 boys drown during idol immersion in Agra. DCP West Agra Atul Sharma said:



"There is a bridge over Utangan River in Dongarpur village under Thana Jagner where idol immersion spot was made. Some people from a village came and requested to go into the… pic.twitter.com/4u1c8tV3P2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 3, 2025

Search and rescue operations were immediately launched after the mishap, with police, local divers, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) working together to recover the victims. Officials confirmed that nine boys lost their lives, while others were rescued with the help of locals. The bodies of the deceased were pulled out during a frantic overnight operation, while rescue teams continued to comb the riverbanks for any missing individuals. District Magistrate Arvind Mallappa Bangari said authorities are doing everything possible to trace the victims. He urged residents to strictly adhere to designated immersion points to prevent further tragedies.

The administration revealed that despite clear instructions and the presence of security personnel at the immersion ghat, some villagers diverted to an unsafe stretch of the river. This act of negligence proved fatal. Officials stressed that unauthorized routes for immersions create dangerous situations, particularly for children who often enter rivers without supervision. Agra police confirmed that the tragedy was preventable had people followed the safety guidelines. DCP Atul Sharma emphasized that while police deployment was present at the official ghat, the group bypassed the secured zone, exposing the children to unsafe currents.

VIDEO | Agra, UP: Nine boys drown during idol immersion, two dead, several missing; rescue operations underway.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/M62oiNMDnU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 3, 2025

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh Cough Syrup Deaths: Drug Department Raids Jabalpur Distributor After Six Children Die in 15 Days

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in Agra and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He assured that all possible assistance will be provided to those affected by the incident. In his statement from Lucknow, the CM prayed for strength for the grieving families and directed officials to ensure adequate medical aid and relief. The tragedy has cast a shadow over the community, with authorities appealing to devotees across the state to exercise caution and cooperate with administration while performing immersion rituals to prevent such heartbreaking incidents in the future.