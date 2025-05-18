Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Police Constable Dies from Electric Shock While Chasing Criminals in Bijnor

In a tragic incident in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, a constable lost his life after being electrocuted while chasing criminals who had attacked a truck driver. According to police officials, the suspects fled after their car crashed into an electric pole and fell into a canal. While pursuing them, the constables jumped into the canal, unaware that a live electric wire had snapped and fallen into the water, causing a fatal electric current. Superintendent of Police Abhishek provided details of the incident that occurred on Friday night at Garhi Chowk on Nagina Road. A group of criminals, traveling in a car, assaulted a truck driver.

Upon receiving the alert, police response vehicle (PRV) constables Manoj and Ganga Ram rushed to the scene. The criminals opened fire and fled in their car. While fleeing, their vehicle went out of control near Salamabad-Bharairaj and hit an electric pole before plunging into the canal. In an attempt to catch the fleeing suspects, both constables jumped into the canal. Unfortunately, at that moment, an electric wire from the damaged pole fell into the water, electrifying the canal. Other police personnel who reached the scene cut off the electricity supply and pulled both constables out of the water. They were rushed to the hospital, where Constable Manoj was declared dead, while Constable Ganga Ram is currently undergoing treatment.

The police arrested one suspect identified as Neeraj, a resident of Jhal village in the Chandpur Police Station area of Bijnor. Two of his accomplices managed to escape, and multiple police teams have been deployed to search for them. The arrested suspect is being interrogated, and the deceased constable's body has been sent for post-mortem examination.