Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Police Sub-Inspector Killed in Hit-and-Run During Morning Walk in Kasganj

A police sub-inspector (SI) posted as the in-charge of Kachhla outpost in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on Tuesday during his routine morning walk. His body was later found in the bushes under a culvert near Gola Kuan. The police took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem. Singh was a resident of Nari Semri village in Mathura district and had served at multiple outposts in Kasganj before being posted as the in-charge of Kachhla chowki.

Last week, a police officer lost his life on Thursday evening after being hit by a speeding truck while managing a traffic situation at an accident site in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.The victim, Rajkumar Karmakar, was the Officer-in-Charge of the Sagardighi Traffic Guard. He was on duty at the time of the incident, working to ease a traffic jam that had developed on the Morgram National Highway in the Motgram area. He was immediately rushed to hospital in critical condition, but doctors declared him dead.