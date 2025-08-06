Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Snake Bites Kills Sleeping Brother and Sister in Sitapur

Brother sister duo dies due to snake bite while they were sleeping inside their house. As per the report this incident took place on early hours of the day in Sitapur area of Uttar Pradesh. Deceased identified as a 13-year-old kid Vaishnavi and her 8-year-old brother identified as Monu children of Deepu Kanojia.

Police reported that in morning the family found the children unconscious and rushed them to hospital, unfortunately doctors declared them dead. Case has been registered and bodies were sent for post-mortem, said police (reported by PTI).

In separate incident was reported in Vaishali district of Bihar were a renowned snake rescuer lost his life after being bitten by a cobra while attempting to capture it. The deceased, JP Yadav, had been rescuing snakes from human settlements and releasing them into their natural habitats for years. On Sunday, he was alerted about a cobra sighting in a residential area under the Rajapakar police station limits. As he reached the location, a large crowd had gathered. While trying to capture the snake, the cobra bit him on his finger, leading to a series of fatal consequences.

Also Read: Viral Video: Snake Found Inside Train Toilet, Internet Reacts

Despite being bitten, Yadav attempted to complete the rescue operation. He managed to grab the snake and tried placing it into a container. However, within minutes of the bite, the venom began to take effect. Eyewitnesses said Yadav first sat down on the ground, clearly in distress, and then suddenly collapsed. The gathered crowd quickly realized the severity of the situation and rushed him to the hospital. Unfortunately, the venom had already spread rapidly through his system, and he died within moments of being admitted, leaving the community in shock.