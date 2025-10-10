Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Speeding Car Kills Man, Critically Injures Wife in Ballia

Tragedy struck the Nagara area of Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, as a speeding vehicle fatally struck a man and left his wife critically injured, police reported on Friday. The couple, identified as Khurshid, 55, and his spouse Shamim Ara, 52, were seated outside their home near the CHC turn on the Nagara-Garwar road when the accident occurred. Eyewitnesses said a car traveling from the Garwar side suddenly lost control, crashing into the couple before overturning into a nearby field. Locals immediately rushed to assist the victims amid the chaotic scene, alerting authorities to the grave incident.

Both Khurshid and Shamim Ara suffered severe injuries in the collision and were initially taken to a nearby primary health centre by local residents. Due to the critical nature of their condition, doctors at the PHC referred them to a hospital in Mau for advanced treatment. Unfortunately, despite medical efforts, Khurshid succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the Mau facility, leaving the community in shock. Police officials confirmed that Shamim Ara remains under intensive care and her condition is being closely monitored. The incident has sparked concern over road safety in the area.

Station House Officer Ajay Kumar Tripathi stated that the deceased’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination, while the vehicle responsible for the accident has been seized for investigation. A formal case has been registered under relevant sections of the law, and authorities are probing the circumstances leading to the crash. Tripathi added that further investigation is underway to determine whether negligence or overspeeding contributed to the tragedy. Locals have expressed concern over the rising number of traffic accidents on the Nagara-Garwar road, urging stricter monitoring and road safety measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.