Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Two Sisters Drown in Drain While Playing in Tulsipur Village

Tragic accident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Tulsipur Harakka Village where two sisters died after accidentally drowning. As per reports sister were playing and they fell into the drain near their house. This accident has put whole family into the shock. Deceased have been identified as Kanchan and Saumya, daughters of Sunil Verma.

According to police and villagers reports, the sisters wandered towards the drain while playing, slipped, and fell in. Their screams alerted family members and villagers, who rushed to the scene. Despite rescue efforts, both girls had stopped breathing by the time they were pulled out of the water.

Following the incident police were immediately informed, gathered details of the incident, and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. Devastated, the parents and relatives are receiving condolences from villagers, who are appealing to the government for financial assistance.