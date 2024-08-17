Uttar Pradesh Train Accident: Sabarmati Express Derails, No Injuries Reported

Train number 19168, the Sabarmati Express, derailed early Saturday morning in a section between Kanpur and Bhimsen station in Uttar Pradesh. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. Indian Railways has sent buses to the area to help transfer passengers to Kanpur.

Initial reports from the driver suggest that a boulder may have hit the engine, causing serious damage to the engine's cattle guard. The Indian Railways is now investigating the incident.

Emergency helpline numbers have been issued for the concerned stations:

PRYJ: 0532-2408128, 0532-2407353, 0532-2408149 CNB: 0512-2323018, 0512-2323016, 0512-2323015 MZP: 0544-2220097 FTP: 7392964622 NYN: 0532-2697252 CAR: 8840377893 ETW: 7525001249 HRS/ASM: 7525001336 PHD: 7505720185

More details awaited.