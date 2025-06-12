Uttar Pradesh: Two Accused in Rs 36 Lakh Bank Robbery Case Arrested by Police in Mathura

In an significant crackdown UP police, with the help of Punjab police arrested two individuals who are accused of looting approx. Rs 36 lakh from an HDFC Bank branch in Kapurthala, Punjab. The arrest took place in Mathura, bringing relief to the investigating authorities after nearly two weeks of intensive efforts.

According Sp crime office Avanish Kumar Mishra the robbery incident took place on May 30, where miscreants allegedly looted Rs 36 lakh from the HDFC Bank branch in Kapurthala and fled . Acting on a tip-off about their possible hideout near Mathura, a joint team comprising the Special Operations Group (SOG), Govindnagar Police, and Punjab Police swung into action. The two accused, identified as Navjot Singh and Zorawar Singh, were apprehended during the operation. During the arrest, the police recovered Rs 2.2 lakh in cash, five mobile phones, and an Innova car from their possession, which are believed to have been used in the commission of the crime.

While talking to media Avanish Kumar Mishra stated that, "We had received information about their presence near Mathura. SOG, Govindnagar police team and Punjab Police team arrested two miscreants (Navjot Singh and Zorawar Singh). Rs 2.2 lakh cash, 5 mobiles and Innova car were recovered from the possession of the miscreants..."