Uttar Pradesh Violence: Former BJP MP Akshayabar Lal Gond Attacked by Armed Mob During Religious Event in Bahraich

A shocking incident has come to light from Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, where a former BJP Member of Parliament was attacked by an armed mob. The former MP, Akshayabar Lal Gond had gone to attend a private event when he was suddenly surrounded by a mob of around 35 to 40 people. The attackers began verbally abusing him and then launched a physical attack. Fortunately, the former MP was saved from further harm when party workers quickly hid him inside a house. The incident occurred on Sunday, May 4, in Matehi Kala village, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Motipur Police Station. Gond had gone to the residence of BJP worker Ram Saroj Pathak, where a religious ritual was being held. As soon as he arrived, a crowd, including women and children, gathered at the spot.

The mob, armed with sticks, rods, and sharp weapons, surrounded the former MP and began hurling abuses at him. Soon after, they attacked him. Displaying quick presence of mind, BJP workers managed to hide him inside a house, thus saving him from the mob's assault. The mob also attempted to break into the house and assaulted those who tried to stop them. The crowd eventually dispersed after threatening to kill the former MP. Following a complaint by Ram Saroj Pathak, an FIR was registered at the Motipur Police Station.

The complaint named several individuals from the village — including Shahid Ali, Niyaz, Shahid Ali II, Nepyare, Sanno Begum, Asma, Sabina, and Babu alias Sagir — along with 38 others, who arrived at the venue armed with weapons and launched the attack. According to the police, an FIR has been filed against 30 unidentified individuals. So far, 13 people, including two women, have been arrested in connection with the incident, and the search for other accused is ongoing. Gond was elected as the Member of Parliament from the Bahraich constituency in 2019. In the 2024 elections, the BJP fielded his son, Dr. Anand Gond, who went on to win and become the current MP. Akshayvar Lal Gond has also previously served as a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government.

