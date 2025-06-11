Uttar Pradesh Violence: Youth Allegedly Attacks Five-Year-Old with Brick in Ghatampur,

In a shocking incident in Ghatampur, Uttar Pradesh, a five-year-old child was allegedly assaulted by a youth who struck the child’s head with a brick. The critically injured child was rushed to a local facility and later referred to the district hospital for advanced treatment.

According to initial reports, villagers quickly intervened upon witnessing the incident and alerted both the police and the child’s family. Authorities have since launched an investigation into the matter.DCP South Deependra Nath Chaudhary stated that police teams are actively pursuing leads and recording witness statements to ascertain the motive behind the attack.