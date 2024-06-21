Uttar Pradesh: Woman Among Three Arrested in Kanpur for Looting 'Grooms' After Marrying Them

The Kanpur Police on Wednesday, June 19, arrested a woman, including three people, who indulged in getting a woman member married to a man, after which she would escape with all the cash and jewellery.

According to the UPTak report, gang used to target innocent and unmarried people in Kanpur by luring potential grooms into marriage. The woman spends a few nights with the groom and then flees with jewellery, cash and valuables after giving sleeping pills to the groom and his family.

According to reports, one Devesh Singh of Vishdhan village, Rahimpur of Kakwan police station area said that he was married 10 years ago, but his wife died one year after the marriage due to illness, and since then, he has been living alone. About a fortnight ago, through an acquaintance Sarvesh, he came in contact with two men —Deepak and Rajneesh alias Pandit. They assured him that they would help him find a bride but for that he would have to spend Rs 70,000.

Gang Looting People in Name of Marriage Busted

कानपुर से एक अजीबोगरीब मामला सामने आया है, जहां पर एक महिला सात लोगों से शादी करके उनके घरों का सारा माल लूट ले गई। जब इस मामले की शिकायत कानपुर पुलिस से की गई तो पुलिस ने उस महिला को उसके गैंग के साथ गिरफ्तार कर लिया है, पूरा मामला जानिए इस रिपोर्ट में।#Kanpur#Robbery… pic.twitter.com/YBILpKiOXn — UP Tak (@UPTakOfficial) June 20, 2024

Devesh agreed to this. Around a week ago, Deepak and Rajneesh called him at the Kanpur Central station, where they introduced him to Muskaan and her brother Rajkumar Sahu. On Monday, Devesh married Muskaan in Dhangarh Baba temple of Rasoolabad as per Hindu rituals. After this, Muskaan and her alleged brother Rajkumar came to Devesh’s house in Rahimpur.

Devesh told the police that after completing all the rituals, at around 2.30 am in the night, Muskaan and Rajkumar fled by jumping across the wall along with the jewellery kept in the house and cash worth Rs 20,000. When Devesh woke up at night, he found the bride and her brother missing. Unable to find them, he approached Kakwan police and lodged a complaint on Tuesday.

During the investigation, police arrested Ballia resident Muskan Yadav, her alleged lover Rajkumar Sahu and middlemen Deepak, resident of Reuna, Kanpur and Rajneesh alias Pandit, resident of Maudaha, Hamirpur. The police also recovered looted money worth Rs 19,210, jewellery, intoxicating pills, mobile and other items from their possession.

During interrogation, Muskaan revealed that Rajkumar, who posed as her brother, was actually her lover. She also disclosed that she was pregnant. The accused also confessed to looting other men in a similar manner at places including Sajeti, Jhansi and Auraiya.