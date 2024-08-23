Uttar Pradesh: Woman, Two Others Booked Under POSCO for Registering Fake Gang Rape Case in Jhansi

A woman and her two relatives were booked under the POSCO act for allegedly registering a fake case against two persons for gang raping her in a moving car in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, informed police. Police have booked all three of them under section 22 of the POSCO act for registering a fake case, informed Jhansi SSP Rajesh S.

According to the police, a family had registered a gang rape case, accusing two persons of rape in a moving white car, but after interrogating the accused in custody, police found a different story.

"A family had registered a gang rape case. The police took the accused into custody and interrogated them. During the investigation, a completely different story emerged. The victim had said earlier that she was kidnapped by two people in a white car. To verify this, the police checked the CCTV around her house. No white car was seen but the victim was seen alone" Jhansi SSP Rajesh S said.

Speaking to media Jhansi SSP said, "After examining CCTV footage of 50-60 cameras, we found that the girl roamed around the city and then went inside the fort".

Also Read | Pune Horror: Principal and Teacher Accused of Sexual Abuse Involving Multiple School Girls.

Meanwhile, the police informed that the girl had confessed that the whole story was fake. "The girl confessed that the whole story was fabricated to trap two people". the Jhansi SSP said. Jhansi SSP Rajesh S mentioned that the girl's aunt and her son were also involved in this. "Her aunt and her aunt's son assisted her in it," the SSP said.

झांसी, यूपी में चलती कार में 17 साल की लड़की से गैंगरेप का मामला झूठा निकला। वो अपने बॉयफ्रेंड से शादी करना चाहती थी। घर से भागकर शहर में आ गई। बॉयफ्रेंड के इंतजार में घूमती रही। खुद ही अपनी मांग में सिंदूर भर लिया।



फिर वो अपनी बुआ के घर पहुंच गई। बुआ की फैमिली ने पड़ोसियों को… pic.twitter.com/Vieh6pXNwB — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) August 23, 2024

"The girl wanted to run away with a boy and get married. She also purchased jewellery for the same. She was waiting for the boy in the fort. But when he did not turn up, she returned to her aunt's house" the Jhansi SSP added.