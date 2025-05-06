Uttar Pradesh: Young Bride Dies of Heart Attack During Haldi Ceremony, Hours Before Wedding In Badun (Watch Video)

A shocking incident occurred amidst the vibrant wedding preparations at a home in Uttar Pradesh, leaving the entire family in deep grief. Just hours before the wedding, the bride tragically passed away during the haldi ceremony. The heartbreaking event took place in Nurpur Pinoni village under the jurisdiction of Islamnagar Police Station in Badaun district. The bride, Diksha, was dancing joyfully with her sisters and relatives during the haldi ceremony on Sunday when she suddenly appeared anxious and rushed to the washroom. When she did not return after several minutes, her family grew concerned. They broke open the door only to find Diksha unconscious on the floor.

Local doctors were called immediately, but by then, it was too late. According to her mother, Saroj Devi, Diksha showed no response when they tried to lift her. Doctors later confirmed that she had suffered a heart attack. It was revealed that Diksha had an existing heart condition and was undergoing treatment in Delhi. Diksha was the only daughter among four siblings. She had completed her Bachelor of Arts degree from a degree college in Islamnagar. Her wedding was scheduled to take place on Monday with Saurabh, a factory worker from Shivpuri village in Moradabad district. All the preparations were complete, and relatives and guests had already arrived at the house. Diksha had participated in the haldi and mehendi ceremonies and had shared her joy through photos with family and friends just a day earlier.The news of her untimely death has left the entire family and village in mourning.