Uttar Pradesh: Young Man Mistaken for Thief Ends Up Marrying His Lover

In a dramatic midnight incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district, a young man sneaking into a house was mistaken for a thief and beaten by the residents. As he entered quietly under the cover of darkness, the lights suddenly came on, waking the household. Upon seeing him, the family screamed, “Thief! Thief!” and a mob quickly gathered, thrashing him brutally. Pleading for a chance to explain, the man cried, “Please listen to me once!” What followed shocked everyone — by the next morning, the same family had accepted him as their son-in-law.

This bizarre incident occurred in Kareempur Khurd village under Jasarpatha police station limits. The young man, Vikas Paswan from Panauli village in Khuthan police station area, had sneaked into the house to meet his girlfriend, Rubi. Unfortunately, someone saw him enter and raised an alarm. The family, believing him to be a burglar, caught him and beat him up. When questioned, Vikas revealed that he was not a thief, but had come only to meet his lover, Rubi. He revealed her name and pleaded his case, asking the family to verify the truth from her.

When Rubi was asked about the matter, she confirmed that she was indeed in a relationship with Vikas and expressed her wish to marry him. Her declaration changed everything. Realizing the truth and seeing the couple’s commitment to each other, the family chose to resolve the matter amicably. In an unexpected turn, they decided to get their daughter married to Vikas the very next morning. The community that had witnessed a late-night chase and beating now witnessed an equally surprising wedding, all within hours.

The strange love story has now sparked widespread curiosity and conversation across the region. Social media users and local residents alike are abuzz with the tale of how a man entered a house as a “thief” and exited as a groom. The incident, though filled with drama and confusion, ultimately concluded on a note of acceptance and love. It serves as a reminder that sometimes, reality can indeed be stranger than fiction.