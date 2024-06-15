Uttar Pradesh: Younger Sibling Shot Dead in Baghpat District, Brothers Arrested

In a shocking incident at Baghpat district, Uttar Pradesh, two brothers were arrested by the police after fatally shooting their younger sibling on Friday night. The motive behind this tragic murder has left the community stunned.

According to Additional SP NP Singh, a tragic incident unfolded in Gurana village on Friday night where a young man, identified as Yashveer, was reported murdered. Upon arrival, police recovered Yashveer's body and promptly initiated procedures for post-mortem examination. Preliminary investigations revealed that Yashveer, a bus driver in Delhi, had returned home recently. Allegedly, a dispute erupted between his wife and brothers, Omveer and Udayveer. The situation escalated, resulting in Omveer and Udayveer allegedly shooting Yashveer, leading to his immediate demise at the scene.

According to Additional SP NP Singh, a shocking motive emerged from neighbors' accounts regarding the murder. Yashveer's marriage to his deceased brother Sukhbir's widow had sparked intense resentment from his brothers Omveer and Udayveer, leading to frequent quarrels. When Yashveer returned to the village from Delhi on Friday night, an argument ensued, escalating to the point where Omveer and Udayveer fatally shot him. Both brothers have been arrested by the police in connection with the murder.

