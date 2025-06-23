Uttar Pradesh: Youth Arrested for Harassing Women with Obscene Gestures in Bhadohi Market

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Sunday evening for allegedly making obscene remarks and vulgar gestures at women in the Katra Bazaar area of Bhadohi, police said on Monday. The accused, identified as Anuj Kumar Gupta, a resident of Sarai Loka village in Jaunpur district, was reportedly seen harassing women in the crowded marketplace. According to Inspector Sachchidanand Pandey, Gupta was calling out to women in an indecent manner and making objectionable gestures.

Two female members of the Anti-Romeo Squad — Head Constable Poonam Rai and Constable Premlata — were deployed in the area and found the allegations to be true. Shockingly, when confronted, Gupta repeated the same behaviour toward the officers. He was immediately taken into custody. This comes just days after a similar case in Meerut, where two young men were arrested for allegedly making obscene gestures at a group of women riders during their trip to Roorkee. That incident came to light after a video went viral on social media, prompting swift police action. The recent cases highlight ongoing concerns about women’s safety in public spaces and the role of dedicated squads like the Anti-Romeo Squad in tackling street harassment..