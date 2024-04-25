‘Uttara’ a digital mascot to help voters in UP

Lucknow, April 25 To motivate voters to exercise their franchise rights and to assist them in obtaining election-related information, the UP Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Navdeep Rinwa has launched ‘Uttara’, a digital mascot aimed at providing election-related information to voters and resolving their queries.

The mascot will reach out to the public through social media platforms.

Through the digital mascot, voters will be able to ask questions via the official handles of the Chief Electoral Officer on X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

‘Uttara’ will provide answers to these questions through digital videos each day. The main objective of this initiative is to increase voter awareness and motivate them to vote.

The CEO on Wednesday evening said that with the launch of ‘Uttara’, a new chapter had been added in voter awareness and digital dialogue in Uttar Pradesh.

