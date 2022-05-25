Uttarakhand: 6 killed in car crash in Tehri Garhwal

Six people going from Tehri Garhwal towards Uttarkashi were killed in a car crash on Wednesday.

According to the district administration, all the bodies were found burnt.

The police has reached the site of the mishap.

Further investigation is underway. More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor