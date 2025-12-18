Uttarakhand Accident: 3 Dead After Car Carrying Pilgrims From Bareilly Falls Into 50-Foot Gorge in Nainital

A car fell into a gorge in the Kainchi Dham area of Nainital district of Uttarakhand, claiming the lives of three people, including two women and a child, on the spot on Thursday morning, December 18.

There were seven people in the car, all of whom were going to Kaanchi Dham, of whom three lost their lives due to the impact of the accident. Police and the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) rescued the injured and took them for treatment. Further details are awaited in the incident.

Nainital, Uttarakhand: A Scorpio carrying tourists from Bareilly to Kaanchi Dham fell into a 50-foot gorge, killing two women and a child on the spot, while police and SDRF rescued the injured and took them for treatment pic.twitter.com/yL1r2OREup — IANS (@ians_india) December 18, 2025

Earlier, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued three people after a truck crashed into a ditch in Nainital.The incident occurred near the Lohali area of the Nainital district on December 3.