Uttarakhand: Accused in Raping Minor, Man Caught in Haridwar Posing as Lord Shiva

Man accused of raping minor girl in Haridwar Uttarakhand was arrested by police. Accused identified as Deepak Saini was dressed up as lord shiva to hide from police. As per the information provided by Haridwar police accused used to lure women with promise of fulfilling her wishes to make her victim .

To avoid getting caught accused impersonated as baba. However with strong planning Haridwar police successfully foiled his plan. Deepak Saini son of Ranveer Saini is originally from bhash Nagar Jwalapur. Police are currently investigating this case to find other victims of this fake baba.

ऑपरेशन कालनेमी में हरिद्वार पुलिस का बड़ा खुलासा, बच्ची को शिकार बना नीलकंठ का चोला पहन घूम रहा दुष्कर्म का आरोपी दबोचा



बच्ची को मनोकामना पूरी होने का लालच दे शिकार बनाने का है आरोप



गिरफ्तारी से बचने के लिए आरोपी बन गया कालनेमि ढोंगी बाबा, पुलिस ने प्लान किए फेल pic.twitter.com/GgoSCnXewk — Haridwar Police Uttarakhand (@haridwarpolice) August 8, 2025

In separate assault case a 15-year-old girl became a victim of gang rape by two brothers. Accused didn't stop here they allegedly buried victim buried alive after she got 5 months pregnant in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district. According to reports the accused tortured the minor victim several times.

When they came to know about her pregnancy, they tried to bury her alive to hide the crime. Police arrested Bhagyadhar Das and Panchanan Das, two brothers from Banashbara village, while a third suspect, Tulu, remains at large and is being pursued by authorities.