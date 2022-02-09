Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: EC has release the final list of polls in Uttarakhand, the state has 82.6 lakh voters, 11,697 booths

Election Commission released the final list of polls for Uttarakhand assembly elections, the state has around, 82.66 lakh voters including 94,471 service electors, and 11,697 polling booths. The chief electoral officer of Uttarakhand, Sowjanya, on Tuesday released the list of polls, also added that nearly 40,000 personnel of para-military forces and police will be at the booths to make sure that elections will be conducted

in a free and fair manner.

"There are 42.38 lakh men and 39.32 women voters taking the list to 81.72 lakh voters. In addition, there are 94,471 service voters, comprising 91,869 male voters and 2,602 female voters," said Sowjanya.

Out of the total polling booths, 101 booths have been developed in 'Sakhi Booths' in which only the women staff will be deployed and the other 156 have been turned into model booths. Not only this but the state will also have six other booths for disabled staff.

The state also has 24 booths, for the people who are migrated to the lower regions during winter from their native villages, out of these 24 booths 14 are located in Pithoragarh, nine in Chamoli, and one is in Uttarkashi district.

However, the state has been divided into 278 zones and 1,447 sectors. And 693 polling stations have been in the critical category, 1.692 under the vulnerable category, and 310 under the shadow category. According to reports, the constituency that has the lowest voters are Dhikala in Kotdwar with 14 voters.

Meanwhile, As the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.



