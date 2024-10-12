Uttarakhand: Badrinath Dham to Close for Winter Season on November 17

The Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand will close for the winter season at 9:07 PM on November 17, as announced by the temple committee on Saturday. The "mahurat" for the closing date and time was determined on Vijayadashami after considering the Hindu calendar and the alignment of celestial bodies, according to Ajendra Ajay, Chairman of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee.

This year, Badrinath welcomed over 1.1 million pilgrims, while Kedarnath recorded a footfall of more than 1.35 million devotees. According to a previous announcement, Kedarnath and Yamunotri will close on November 3, and Gangotri will shut its doors on November 2.

In addition, the doors of Rudranath will close on October 17, Tungnath on November 4, and Madhyamaheshwar on November 20. The temples in Uttarakhand, which attract millions of devotees from across the country and abroad each year, close during the winter months due to heavy snowfall.

