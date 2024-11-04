Uttarakhand Bus Accident: 7 Killed, Several Injured as Passenger Bus Plunges Into Gorge in Almora (Watch Video)

At least seven passengers were killed and others injured in a major bus accident that took place in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar district on Monday morning. November 4. The accident took place near Kupi in Ramnagar at the Pauri-Almora border after a bus fell into a gorge.

There were a total of 40 passengers on the bus. As of now, seven people are reported dead in the accident and several others are injured. The injured were shifted to the nearby hospital for treatment. Police and administration reached the spot after receiving the information.

The bus was going from Garhwal to Kumaon when the accident took place at Marchula in Almora, District Magistrate Alok Kumar Pandey said. The casualties may go up as there were around 40 passengers in the bus when it fell into a 200-metre deep gorge.

Visuals From Accident Site

VIDEO | A passenger bus fell into a gorge near Ramnagar, Uttarakhand early morning today. Several casualties feared. More details awaited.



District Magistrate Alok Kumar Pandey said that ambulances had been dispatched, SDMs and police personnel had reached the spot, and rescue operations were being carried out.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the accident that took place in Marchula, Almora district. The CM said that the district officials had been instructed to conduct relief and rescue work.

"Very sad news has been received about the casualties in the bus accident that took place in Marchula of Almora district. The district administration has been instructed to conduct relief and rescue operations swiftly," he said.

जनपद अल्मोड़ा के मार्चुला में हुई दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण बस दुर्घटना में यात्रियों के हताहत होने का अत्यंत दुःखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। जिला प्रशासन को तेजी के साथ राहत एवं बचाव अभियान चलाने के निर्देश दिए हैं।



घटनास्थल पर स्थानीय प्रशासन एवं SDRF की टीमें घायलों को निकालकर उपचार के लिए… — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) November 4, 2024

Dhami said that the SDRF team reached the spot and working to evacuate the injured persons and asked to airlift seriously injured passengers. "The local administration and SDRF teams at the site of the incident are working swiftly to evacuate the injured and take them to the nearest health centre for treatment. Instructions have also been given to airlift the seriously injured passengers if required," added Dhami in a post on X.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to the Secretary of Disaster Management, Commissioner Kumaon Division and DM Almora over the phone on the bus accident in Almora, got information about the incident and gave instructions to speed up the rescue and relief work. Along with SDRF, NDRF team has also reached the spot. Rescue and relief work has been started.