Uttarakhand Bus Accident: Five Dead and 17 Injured After Bus Falls Into Gorge In Tehri

A devastating accident took place on Monday in Uttarakhand when a bus carrying 28–29 passengers plunged nearly 70 metres into a deep gorge near the Kunjapuri–Hindolakhal route under the Narendra Nagar area of Tehri district. The passengers were believed to be tourists from Gujarat visiting the Kunjapuri Temple when the bus lost control on a steep bend. SDRF officials confirmed that five individuals — four men and one woman — died in the crash. Soon after receiving the alert, five SDRF teams, along with police personnel and district authorities, rushed to the site and began rescue operations with the help of local residents who were first to respond.

Uttarakhand | On Tehri bus accident, CMO Tehri, Shyam Vijay, says, "There were a total of 18 people on board the bus. Five people have died, while 13 others have been injured. Three of the injured passengers have been referred to AIIMS Rishikesh, and 10 have been sent to Narendra… — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2025

टिहरी के नरेंद्रनगर कुंजापुरी मंदिर के समीप हुई बस दुर्घटना का समाचार अत्यंत दुःखद है, ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगतों को श्रीचरणों में स्थान और शोकाकुल परिजनों को यह असीम दुःख सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें।



हादसे में घायलों को जिला प्रशासन और SDRF द्वारा नजदीकी अस्पताल भेजा… — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) November 24, 2025

Rescue teams worked swiftly to pull survivors from the damaged bus and shift the injured to nearby medical facilities. According to officials, three passengers in critical condition were transferred to AIIMS Rishikesh for advanced treatment, while four others were admitted to Shri Dev Suman Sub-District Hospital in Narendra Nagar. A total of 17 passengers sustained minor injuries and were given medical attention at the spot or taken to nearby centres for further evaluation. The district administration stated that search and rescue efforts continued until every passenger was accounted for, and arrangements were made to inform families of the victims in Gujarat.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep anguish over the tragedy, calling the accident “extremely heartbreaking” and extending prayers for the departed. He wished strength for the families grieving the loss of their loved ones and assured that the state government is committed to providing every necessary support. Dhami said he remains in constant touch with officials supervising relief and medical response. The state government is also reviewing the condition of the route to prevent similar incidents in the future, as the accident has once again raised concerns about safety and road conditions on hilly stretches frequently used by pilgrims and tourists.