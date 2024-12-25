Uttarakhand Bus Accident: Several Injured as Roadways Bus Falls Into Gorge in Nainital's Bhimtal (Watch Video)

Nainital, Uttarakhand (December 25, 2024): Several people were injured on Wednesday when a roadways bus plunged into a gorge in Bhimtal, Nainital district, officials said. Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Meena confirmed the incident and said a relief team has been dispatched to the site. Videos shared on social media show police and State Disaster Response Force personnel engaged in rescue operations.

अल्मोड़ा से हल्द्वानी आ रही रोडवेज बस भीमताल-रानीबाग मोटर मार्ग के आमडाली के पास 1500 फिट गहरी खाई में जा गिरी। बस में 25 यात्री सवार थे। जिनमें से कुछ यात्रियों की मौत की सूचना है। pic.twitter.com/KzE5c0Z5UT — bhUpi Panwar (@askbhupi) December 25, 2024

Several media reports suggest that three lives were lost in the accident; however, the exact number of casualties is yet to be confirmed.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed sorrow over the accident. “The news of the bus accident near Bhimtal is very sad. The local administration has been directed to carry out immediate relief and rescue operations,” CM Dhami wrote in Hindi on X.

भीमताल के निकट बस के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने का समाचार अत्यंत दुःखद है। स्थानीय प्रशासन को त्वरित राहत एवं बचाव कार्य के लिए निर्देशित किया है।



बाबा केदार से सभी यात्रियों के सकुशल होने की कामना करता हूं। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) December 25, 2024

This incident comes weeks after a tragic bus accident in Almora district on Nov. 4, 2024. In that accident, 38 people lost their lives when a private bus traveling from Pauri Garhwal to Ramnagar plunged into a gorge near Marchula in Almora. Thirty-six people died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries during treatment.