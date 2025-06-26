Uttarakhand Bus Accident: Victim Says ‘Truck Hit Our Bus’; 2 Killed, 10 Injured in Alaknanda Plunge

In Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, a bus plunged into the Alaknanda River, killing two people and injuring ten more. In the meantime, ten people have been rescued as police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officers continue their search and rescue operations at the scene, reported ANI. Two who were seriously injured were transported to Rishikesh AIIMS for further medical treatment. One of the injured from those two said that there were 20 people in the bus, and a truck hit the bus. Speaking with news agency ANI, Deepika said, “We were going to Badrinath from Rudraprayag. A truck hit our bus, due to which our bus fell into the ditch. We were 20 people, and I know only 8 of them.”

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: "We were going to Badrinath from Rudraprayag. A truck hit our bus, due to which our bus fell into the ditch. We were 20 people, and I know only 8 of them," says injured Deepika while being taken to AIIMS Rishikesh for treatment. https://t.co/SKwF1kzAdApic.twitter.com/oapAQN6Atc — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2025

#WATCH | Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand | Two people who suffered serious injuries in the bus accident at Gholtir in Rudraprayag district are being airlifted to Rishikesh AIIMS for further medical treatment. pic.twitter.com/ZL3oR31KqC — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2025

According to the police, several of the passengers were flung out of the vehicle by the hit before it fell into the river. The rescue personnel helped the locals get them back up to the road. The injured were taken to Rudraprayag's district hospital. The 31-seater bus, registered UK08 PA 7444, was transporting 20 passengers, including the driver. One of the passengers was a family travelling to Char Dham from Udaipur, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, said an official reported the IE.

The SDRF said in a statement, “Upon receiving information about a tempo traveller vehicle falling into a deep gorge in the Gholtir area of Rudraprayag district, police teams from Agastyamuni, Ratoora, and Gauchar police stations, along with SDRF units, were immediately dispatched to the spot. The rescue teams swiftly began relief and rescue operations, safely evacuating some of the injured and sending them to the hospital for treatment. One body has also been recovered, while search and rescue efforts are ongoing for the remaining individuals.”